RRR: SS Rajamouli directorial bags Best Foreign Language Film, Best Song at 28th Critics Choice Awards

It's raining prestigious awards for SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR. After making the nation proud with a big win at Golden Globes, the period action drama film has bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. RRR bagged the Critics Choice Award for Best Foreign language Film Best Song for its viral track Naatu Naatu. The 'RRR' took to their Twitter account and shared a video of SS Keeravani's speech from the Critics Choice Award, which was held in Los Angeles. The makers tweeted, "Naatu Naatu Again!! Extremely delighted to share that we won the #CriticsChoiceAwards for the BEST SONG #RRRMovie Here's @mmkeeravaani's acceptance speech!!"

Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravis said in his speech, "Thank you so much I am very overwhelmed with this award. I am here to receive this wonderful award from the critics. Thank you all the critics, on behalf of my chorographer, lyrics writer, my singers, my programmers, and of course my director." Watch MM Keeravani and SS Rajamouli's speech at Critics Choice Award for RRR

RRR wins Golden Globes Awards SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, is going places and how. Recently, RRR created history with its iconic win at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. The film bagged the award for Best Original Song category for the blockbuster song Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravani. When the award was announced, there was no limit to the joy of the RRR team. RRR missed out on the Best Non-English Language Film award, which was won by Argentina, 1985 from Argentina. SS Rajamouli meets James Cameron After having a fanboy moment with Steven Spielberg, SS Rajamouli now the iconic Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron, who is basking in the success of Avatar: The Bay of Water. Taking to Twitter the Baahubali director shared pictures with James and mentioned that he liked RRR. He wrote on Twitter, "The great James Cameron watched RRR.. He liked it so much that he recommended to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her. Sir I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I AM ON TOP OF THE WORLD... Thank you both."