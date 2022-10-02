RRR: SS Rajamouli gets a standing ovation during US screening of Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer; WATCH

In the clip, a packed theater is giving a standing ovation to the filmmaker as he arrives in the hall for a Question and Answers session with the audience. Many people were seen standing in a queue to witness the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer.

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR has not only won hearts on the national platform but has also done wonders globally. As a recent example of this, the filmmaker received a standing ovation during a screening of the film at the Chinese Theater in Los Angeles. The screening was a part of the ongoing Beyond Fest. Ram Charan shared the video of the same which shows that the movie received a tremendous response along with standing ovation from the audience.

On the other hand, reacting to son Ram Charan being listed for winning Best Actor at the Oscars, Chiranjeevi said during a promotional event for his upcoming film GodFather, "It's a proud moment for me. I am really happy. These days should come and it was agony back then. And it is not because of Charan only. It is a collective effort. Director Rajamouli tried to hit the bull's eye and get the attention. It even has the probability of Oscars, it's a really proud moment for me."

For those who do not know, Variety's Oscars 2023 prediction list has two RRR nominations. Both Jr NTR and Ram Charan have been named on the Best Actors list. However, the final nomination list by the Academy is yet to be unveiled. Ram Charan played the role of revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju in RRR, while Jr NTR was seen as Komaram Bheem. The venture was released in theatres on 25th March this year and has been garnering an impressive response since.

Also Read: Chiranjeevi reacts to Ram Charan's scope of winning Oscars for RRR: 'Proud moment for me'