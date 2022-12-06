RRR: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan honoured with HCA spotlight Award and Best International Film
RRR has received a thunderous welcome in the foreign markets. After director SS Rajamouli bagged the best director, the film has bagged two more prestigious awards.
After roaring in India, SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan's RRR success in the international market is riding high. The film is gaining immense response from the western audience and media and has now bagged two prestigious awards in different categories. Adding to the collection are the awards from Atlanta Film Critics Circle and Hollywood Critics Association.
RRR has now been honoured as the ‘Best International Picture’ by the Atlanta Film Critics Circle. Atlanta Film Critics Circle shared a poster of RRR featuring lead stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR while making the announcement. The caption read, “The 2022 Atlanta Film Critics Circle Awards. Best International Picture: RRR.”
The official Twitter handle of RRR quoted the tweet to thank the team, as it wrote, “Thank you so much @ATLFilmCritics. #RRRMovie.”
RRR also bagged the prestigious Hollywood Critics Association Spotlight Award Winner. The RRR team took to Twitter and shared the special news with fans as they wrote, ''We RRR elated...The cast and crew of #RRRMovie bags the prestigious HCA Spotlight Winner Award! We'd like to thank the @hollywoodcriticsassociation jury for recognising #RRRMovie ! #RRR #HCACritics #IndianCinema''.
Check out team RRR's tweet on the prestigious awards
SS Rajamouli wins best director award
RRR has received a thunderous welcome in the foreign markets. Well, it's a double celebration for the RRR team as it has been raining with prestigious awards from the United States. On Friday, SS Rajamouli bagged the Best Director Award at The New York Film Critics Circle beating behind the biggest directors of Hollywood.
About RRR international mania
RRR not just impressed Indian audiences but also managed to receive huge acclaim from western and eastern audiences as well. RRR earned over Rs 1200 crore in its theatrical run. Recently, RRR was released in the US and Japan and the response it received from western audiences was massive. They couldn't stop raving about the film. Rajamouli was also featured on the front page of the LA Times for his maverick work for RRR.
Although RRR was originally not chosen to be India’s official entry to the Oscars, the makers of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus decided to take another chance, by joining the ‘For Your Consideration’ campaign for the Academy award nominations. The blockbuster movie has been submitted in 14 categories, including Best Motion Picture, Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Actor in a lead role (Ram Charan and Jr NTR), and more.
