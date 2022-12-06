RRR: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan honoured with HCA spotlight Award and Best International Film

After roaring in India, SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan's RRR success in the international market is riding high. The film is gaining immense response from the western audience and media and has now bagged two prestigious awards in different categories. Adding to the collection are the awards from Atlanta Film Critics Circle and Hollywood Critics Association. RRR has now been honoured as the ‘Best International Picture’ by the Atlanta Film Critics Circle. Atlanta Film Critics Circle shared a poster of RRR featuring lead stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR while making the announcement. The caption read, “The 2022 Atlanta Film Critics Circle Awards. Best International Picture: RRR.”

The official Twitter handle of RRR quoted the tweet to thank the team, as it wrote, “Thank you so much @ATLFilmCritics. #RRRMovie.” RRR also bagged the prestigious Hollywood Critics Association Spotlight Award Winner. The RRR team took to Twitter and shared the special news with fans as they wrote, ''We RRR elated...The cast and crew of #RRRMovie bags the prestigious HCA Spotlight Winner Award! We'd like to thank the @hollywoodcriticsassociation jury for recognising #RRRMovie ! #RRR #HCACritics #IndianCinema''. Check out team RRR's tweet on the prestigious awards

