RRR: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR & Ram Charan papped as they head to Dubai for promotions; PICS

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Mar 18, 2022 10:23 AM IST  |  6.4K
   
RRR,South
Advertisement

SS Rajamouli, the maverick director is currently waiting for the release of his magnum opus film RRR, which features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. As the film is slated for release on March 25, the promotions are currently going on a brisk phase. Today, Jr NTR, Ram Charan the director of his son were spotted as they were heading to Dubai for the promotions of RRR. 

The team of RRR can be seen twinning in the hues of black as they got clicked at the airport. While Ram Charan was accompanied by his new travel partner Rhyme, Jr NTR waved at paps with a smile. 

Take a look at pics here: 

jr_ntr_rrr_dubai_promotions.jpeg
jr_ntr_rrr_promotions.jpeg
rrr_dubai_promotions.jpeg
ram_charan_dubai_rrr_promotions.jpeg
ram_charan_papped.jpeg
rrr_promotions.jpeg
ss_rajamouli_rrr_promotions.jpeg

From Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Baroda, Delhi, Amritsar, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Varanasi to Dubai, the makers have chalked out an extensive promotional plan wherein they will be visiting the major potential markets of the country for the film promotions from 18-22nd March. Yesterday, Ram Charan's glimpse video as Alluri Sitarama Raju  was showcased at the coveted billboards of New York City's Times Square. 

Also Read: RRR Fever reaches New York; Ram Charan gets featured on Times Square billboard

RRR is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad. The much-awaited film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody in supporting roles. The pan Indian film is produced by DVV Entertainments and music is composed by MM Keeravani, the latest RRR Anthem has very much impressed the audiences. 

Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!