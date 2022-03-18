RRR: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR & Ram Charan papped as they head to Dubai for promotions; PICS
The team of RRR can be seen twinning in the hues of black as they got clicked at the airport. While Ram Charan was accompanied by his new travel partner Rhyme, Jr NTR waved at paps with a smile.
Take a look at pics here:
Also Read: RRR Fever reaches New York; Ram Charan gets featured on Times Square billboard
RRR is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad. The much-awaited film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody in supporting roles. The pan Indian film is produced by DVV Entertainments and music is composed by MM Keeravani, the latest RRR Anthem has very much impressed the audiences.