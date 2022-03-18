RRR: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR & Ram Charan papped as they head to Dubai for promotions; PICS

SS Rajamouli, the maverick director is currently waiting for the release of his magnum opus film RRR, which features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. As the film is slated for release on March 25, the promotions are currently going on a brisk phase. Today, Jr NTR, Ram Charan the director of his son were spotted as they were heading to Dubai for the promotions of RRR.

The team of RRR can be seen twinning in the hues of black as they got clicked at the airport. While Ram Charan was accompanied by his new travel partner Rhyme, Jr NTR waved at paps with a smile.

Take a look at pics here: