RRR: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan's epic film joins Oscars 2023 prediction list, nominated in 4 categories

SS Rajamouli's directorial film RRR, which featured Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles, not just impressed Indian audiences but also managed to receive huge acclaim from western and eastern audiences as well. Now, it is said that RRR is eyeing big for Oscar 2023. Yes, a prediction list by popular International magazine Variety shows that RRR is nominated under 4 categories.

According to Variety's Oscars 2023 prediction list, RRR has been nominated in two categories. RRR could be nominated in two categories - Best International Feature and Best Original Song (Dosti). The predicted list also shows Jr NTR and Ram Charan nominated under Best Actors. However, the final nomination list by the Academy is yet to be announced and will be out in the coming months.