RRR: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan's epic film joins Oscars 2023 prediction list, nominated in 4 categories
The Oscars prediction list about RR has set the internet on fire and fans can't keep calm.
SS Rajamouli's directorial film RRR, which featured Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles, not just impressed Indian audiences but also managed to receive huge acclaim from western and eastern audiences as well. Now, it is said that RRR is eyeing big for Oscar 2023. Yes, a prediction list by popular International magazine Variety shows that RRR is nominated under 4 categories.
According to Variety's Oscars 2023 prediction list, RRR has been nominated in two categories. RRR could be nominated in two categories - Best International Feature and Best Original Song (Dosti). The predicted list also shows Jr NTR and Ram Charan nominated under Best Actors. However, the final nomination list by the Academy is yet to be announced and will be out in the coming months.
The Oscars prediction list has set the internet on fire and fans can't keep calm. The fact that RRR and two Telugu actors will be competing at a huge scale with Hollywood celebs is definitely a moment of pride. Well, it is to be awaited, and watch for the final Oscars list.
RRR has become one of the most talked about films among Hollywood moviegoers. In fact, RRR has become one of the most popular films on Netflix. RRR earned over Rs 1100 crore in its theatrical run. For the uninitiated, RRR is the fictional retelling of the lives of revolutionary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively. The film hit the theatres in several thousand screens on March 25, 2022. The film also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris in supporting roles.