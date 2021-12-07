RRR: SS Rajamouli keeps the trailer under wraps for Ram Charan and Jr NTR; Follows Baahubali strategy

After the Baahubali franchise, RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR is the biggest film by SS Rajamouli that the audience is looking forward to. SS Rajamouli has managed to keep the audience excited, curious as nothing much has been revealed in the teaser and songs of the film. Is this the filmmaker's conscious decision to not reveal much till the trailer's release? Well, looks like as Rajamouli has managed to keep the trailer under the wraps even to Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

The filmmaker is very good at keeping things under wraps to maintain the much-needed curiosity among the audience. He did the same during the second part of Baahubali. Ahead of the film’s trailer release which is on 9th December, the makers of the film have kept the audiences engaged by releasing a few posters and a teaser.

RRR is is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad. The story of the film is going to be emotional yet filled with a lot of action and drama.

RRR also has Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt with international actor Olivia Morris in pivotal roles. Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody have joined the cast in as supporting roles.

Jayanti Lal Gada of PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. RRR is releasing on 7th January 2022.