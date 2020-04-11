RRR: SS Rajamouli to postpone the release of Ram Charan & Jr NTR starrer to the summer of 2021?

News reports suggest that director SS Rajamouli will soon make an official announcement about the film's new release date.

The makers of the highly anticipated film RRR are reportedly planning to postpone the release of the film to the summer of 2021. There is no official word out yet but the news reports suggest that director SS Rajamouli will soon make an official announcement about the film's new release date. The film was initially meant to hit the big screen on July 31, 2020. The makers then pushed the film's release to January 8, 2021. Now amid the global Coronavirus outbreak, the work on all film production work including the shoots are completely shut down.

The film RRR also has many international actors playing key roles in the film. RRR is expected to be a period drama, with Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead. The two leading actors will be essaying roles of two fierce freedom fighters named Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The southern film RRR will also feature Bollywood diva in a crucial role. The news reports suggest that Alia was supposed to kick start the filming of her portions for the SS Rajamouli directorial from this month. But, owing to the COVID-19 crisis, the shooting schedule has been postponed. There is no news yet when Alia will shoot for her part, but due to the delay in shooting, the film reportedly will not be releasing on January 8, 2021, as announced earlier by the makers.

The latest update states that the RRR director will soon announce the new release date. Previously, the makers of RRR had released the first look of the south actor cum producer Ram Charan and the fans were delighted to see it.

(ALSO READ: RRR: Ajay Devgn and SS Rajamouli share a delightful moment as they begin shooting for the film today; See Pics)

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More