RRR: SS Rajamouli & producer DVV Danayya to meet AP CM to discuss the ticket price issue

Before the theatrical release of the magnum opus RRR, director SS Rajamouli and producer DVV Danayya have reached Andhra to meet Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. These two visited the AP CM camp office, seeking a meet with the CM as the periodic drama gears up to release.

The government of Andhra Pradesh has recently passed a new set of guidelines for films under the budget of Rs 100 Crore. The rules state that the makers cannot hike the ticket prices if at least 20 percent of the film's shoot has not taken place in Andhra Pradesh. Reports suggest that the duo has taken the trip in order to discuss the issue with the head of the state as the venture has been made on a huge budget.

Previously, SS Rajamouli, Megastar Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, and Prabhas held a meeting on the same topic. This is the second talk on the subject in the last two months. However, the first meeting did not yield any concrete results.

Meanwhile, the second round of promotions for the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer is underway in full swing. Jr NTR will be seen as a tribal man Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan will essay the role of a police officer Alluri Sitaramaraju in their next. Also, Bollywood sensation, Alia Bhatt will be seen as Alluri Sitaramaraju's better half Sita. Apart from these three, this highly awaited film will also have Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran, and others in significant roles. After the Nationwide success of Baahubali, the expectations from RRR are off the roof.

Also Read: RRR Celebration Anthem Out: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt are electrifying in the dance number