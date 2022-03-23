RRR: SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR participate in the Green India Challenge; PICS

RRR team is in the last leg of promotions for their upcoming period action drama. The core team of the project, SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR are in Varanasi as the last stop of their multi-state tour. This country-wide promotion took place in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Baroda, Delhi, Amritsar, Jaipur, Kolkata and Jaipur.

As part of the Varanasi trip, they took part in the sacred Ganga aarti yesterday. Now, these three are back in Hyderabad and participated in the Green India Challenge. We have come across some pictures of SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR planting trees. Jr NTR's OOTD consisted of a bright yellow shirt and denim and his co-star Ram Charan went for a green shirt paired with the denim.

Check out the pictures below:

The RRR maker had fame with his epic action-drama, Baahubali. The two-part film series had Prabhas and Anushka Shetty as protagonists. It received a lot of critical acclaim. Now everyone is expecting the same kind of response for RRR, as it gears up to be out on 25 March.

Backed by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments, the script of this project is inspired by K. V. Vijayendra Prasad's story. The action drama follows the life of two Indian revolutionaries Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju back from the 1920s, who come to blows with the British colonialists. This highly talked about the film has been making news since its announcement.

Also Read: VIDEO: Ram Charan is happiest as he returns home & reunites with his dog Rhyme after RRR promotions