RRR: SS Rajamouli says the film will bigger than Baahubali; Ram Charan & Jr NTR open up on their rapport

The biggest, awaited and anticipated film of India, RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles is gearing up for the grand release on March 25. The film, which got postponed in January, will finally see the light in just a week and the team has begun promotions. Today, Charan, NTR and director SS Rajamouli interacted with the media and revealed major details about the film, leaving fans super excited.

While Rajamouli stated that RRR will be bigger than Baahubali, Charan and Jr NTR's lovely rapport and words for each other have made a top list on the internet. Ram Charan said he was surprised with the acting skills of NTR on the sets of RRR.

Heaping praises on Ram Charan, Jr NTR also recalled how Ram Charan was surprised by him many times while RRR shooting. The Janatha Garage actor called Charan a great human heing and also said he feels very lucky to have him as a friend. The actor called 'Naatu Naatu' song a spectacular vision to watch on the big screen for both of us his fans.

Jr NTR also said that audience will witness huge multi starrer films from Telugu cinema as the industry is transforming into new. He opened up and said he wants to collobarate with Balakrishna, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Allu Arjun for multi starrer movies. Ram Charan and Jr NTR agreed that the pandemic played a spoilsport and other than that they are extremely happy with RRR and excited for audiences to watch the film.

RRR is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad. The much-awaited film also stars Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody in supporting roles.

Also Read: RRR Promotions: Jr NTR rocks the classic black look; Ram Charan looks suave in casuals