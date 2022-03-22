RRR: SS Rajamouli shares a massive update on Ram Charan's intro scene in the film

Talking about his experience of working with Ram Charan, the Baahubali maker said, "His introduction scene from RRR is one of the best in my career. The practice of that sequence has happened for 3-4 months. Stunt choreographer with his 40-50 fighters composed chaotic scene in very well-choreographed manner." He further spilled the beans on the actor's attitude on sets, "Ram Charan comes to set like a clean white canvas & says I'm yours, paint on me whatever you want. In my 20 years of experience, I've never worked with an actor who comes to sets with such an attitude".

The RRR trio has visited Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Baroda, Delhi, Amritsar, Jaipur, Kolkata, and even Dubai to talk about their magnum opus. Yesterday, a video of the RRR trio getting mobbed by hundreds of fans in Jaipur went viral on social media. After Kolkata, their next stop will be Varanasi, which will also be their final destination for the promotions.

The biggest 'star-studded project of the year' is releasing on 25 March. This fictional tale of two courageous Indian revolutionaries also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in significant roles. Apart from them, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody will be joining the cast in assisting roles. With the amount of buzz this venture has already created, RRR surely promises an exceptional performance at the box office.