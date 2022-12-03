RRR: SS Rajamouli wins big, beats Steven Spielberg, Sarah Polley and bags Best Director award at NYFCC

The RRR team are overwhelmed with this huge win as they tweeted, "@SSRajamouli wins the prestigious New York Film Critics Circle Award for the Best Director! @NYFCC. Words can't do justice to describe how happy and proud we are...Our heartfelt thanks to the jury for recognising #RRRMovie." RRR has attained another remarkable feat as it has become the only Indian film to make it to the list of top 50 films of 2022, released by IMDb on Friday, December 2.

SS Rajamouli 's magnum opus RRR is in no mood to stop. After applause from western audiences and the media, the film has now won its big win. On Friday, he bagged the Best Director Award at The New York Film Critics Circle beating behind the biggest directors of Hollywood. The ace filmmaker beat out Steven Spielberg, Darron Aronofsky, Sarah Polley, and Gina Prince-Blythewood and won Best Director at the NYFCC.

RRR critical acclaim from western

SS Rajamouli's directorial film RRR, which featured Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles, not just impressed Indian audiences but also managed to receive huge acclaim from western and eastern audiences as well. RRR earned over Rs 1200 crore in its theatrical run. Recently, RRR was released in the US and Japan and the response it received from western audiences was massive. They couldn't stop raving about the film. Rajamouli was also featured on the front page of the LA Times for his maverick work for RRR.

About RRR

For the uninitiated, RRR is the fictional retelling of the lives of revolutionary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively. The film hit the theatres on several thousand screens on March 25, 2022. The film also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris in supporting roles.

RRR joins Oscars race

The fantasy period drama has also joined the race for Oscar nominations. The team of RRR officially sent nominations list to the Oscars 2023 in various categories from Best Film, Best Actor to Best Visual Effects. Ram Charan and Jr NTR will also be considered for Oscars under the Best Actor category.

