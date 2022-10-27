RRR: SS Rajamouli's period action drama honoured with the prestigious Saturn Award
SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has received the prestigious Saturn Award in the Best International Film category.
SS Rajamouli's period action drama, RRR has made a major impact on movie buffs across the world. Expanding the fanbase, the team including Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli reached Japan to promote the magnum opus. Ever since the film was released in Japan a couple of days ago, it has received a tremendous response from the audience. Now, the historical drama has added another feature to its cap. The film has been honoured with the prestigious Saturn Award in the Best International Film category.
Sharing the exciting news, the makers, DVV Entertainment tweeted, "We RRR honored to win the prestigious #SaturnAward for the Best International award !! The entire team of #RRRMovie thanks the jury for appreciating our film..." They further dropped a video of the Baahubali maker who is elated with the honour. SS Rajamouli is heard saying, "I am so glad that our film RRR has won the Saturn Award in the Best International Film category. I thank the jury on behalf of our entire team. We are super elated. This is also the second Saturn Award for my films. The first one I won for Baahubali: The Conclusion. I would like to congratulate all the other winners."
Ram Charan gets emotional
Meanwhile, Ram Charan, who plays revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju in the movie, was overwhelmed by the reception for RRR in Japan and got emotional during his speech and said, “I can see so many emotions in this room, which is making me emotional. This is so heartwarming and so appreciative. I can never forget this moment. They say you lack words when you are emotional and right now, I don’t have enough words to express my emotions here. I will take this love from Japan, the humility, the honesty, and the respect you all give for fellow human beings.”
