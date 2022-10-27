RRR: SS Rajamouli's period action drama honoured with the prestigious Saturn Award

SS Rajamouli's period action drama, RRR has made a major impact on movie buffs across the world. Expanding the fanbase, the team including Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli reached Japan to promote the magnum opus. Ever since the film was released in Japan a couple of days ago, it has received a tremendous response from the audience. Now, the historical drama has added another feature to its cap. The film has been honoured with the prestigious Saturn Award in the Best International Film category.

Sharing the exciting news, the makers, DVV Entertainment tweeted, "We RRR honored to win the prestigious #SaturnAward for the Best International award !! The entire team of #RRRMovie thanks the jury for appreciating our film..." They further dropped a video of the Baahubali maker who is elated with the honour. SS Rajamouli is heard saying, "I am so glad that our film RRR has won the Saturn Award in the Best International Film category. I thank the jury on behalf of our entire team. We are super elated. This is also the second Saturn Award for my films. The first one I won for Baahubali: The Conclusion. I would like to congratulate all the other winners."