RRR: SS Rajamouli's period action drama's shoot to resume from October 5?

RRR happens to be one of the most anticipated movies of SS Rajamouli. Check out the latest update related to the resuming of the period drama's shoot.
SS Rajamouli's RRR shoot to resume from October 5RRR: SS Rajamouli's period action drama's shoot to resume from October 5?
SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited movie RRR has left the fans excited for its release right from the beginning. The multi-starrer happens to be one of the most-anticipated South movies for all the obvious reasons. Just like others, shoot for the period action drama also came to a halt a few months earlier owing to the COVID-19 crisis. The movie is reportedly made on a whopping budget of Rs 350 crore. The makers have already released the title look and motion poster of RRR. 

Now, as per the latest reports, the shoot for the movie is likely to resume from Monday, i.e., October 5, 2020. It will reportedly happen on a specially erected set that is situated in Hyderabad. According to reports, the star cast and crew of RRR have already completed their quarantine period and have undergone COVID-19 tests. The movie team is expecting to complete the remaining 25% of the shooting process without any further delays in the coming days.

Speculations are rife that SS Rajamouli is likely to proceed with the parts concerned with Jr. NTR’s first look teaser. Meanwhile, the fans already caught the first glimpse of Ram Charan from the action drama a few months back. Now, everyone is eagerly waiting for Jr. NTR’s promo from the same. Talking about RRR, it features Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and others in the lead roles. It happens to be a periodic drama that chronicles around the two freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. 

