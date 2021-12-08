RRR: SS Rajamouli's period drama starring Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt & Jr NTR to be over 3 hours long?

A day before SS Rajamouli and team drop the trailer of the highly anticipated film RRR, Pinkvilla got its hands on some crucial information. The period drama starring Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR will be releasing in less than a month in Jnauary 2022 and fans are looking forward to the ambitious project.

Now, ahead of the film's trailer release, Pinkvilla has found out the run time of SS Rajamouli's most ambitious film RRR. Turns out, the period action drama will be almost over 3 hours long. Currently, the official run time of RRR stands at 185.54 minutes. This means, the film will roughly be around 3 hours, 6 minutes long unless its edited further.

However, with less than a month to go for the release, we highly doubt RRR will undergo any major editing. As for the film's trailer, it is all set to release on 9 December and the trailer launch will happen in a grand way in Mumbai's suburbs.

Check out RRR's run time below:

So far, we've already seen a small glimpse of all the characters as well as witnessed a few songs including the RRR anthem. Apart from the three leading stars, RRR also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role.

After Baahubali, RRR is SS Rajamouli's next magnum opus. Are you excited? Let u s know in the comments below.

