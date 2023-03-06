RRR star Jr NTR jets off to the US for Oscars 2023; VIDEO

Jr NTR is off to Oscars 2023. The actor was clicked at Hyderabad airport in the early morning as he jetted off to the US. Clad in a comfy look, sweatshirt, and jeans, the star was all smiles as he got papped. He will join Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, and his RRR team in the US.

While the entire team of RRR is currently in the US, attending interviews and awards functions, Jr NTR couldn't go to the US earlier as he was grieving the loss of his cousin. The actor's cousin brother Taraka Ratna passed away in February's second week and he was with his family during the hard times.

Check out Jr NTR's video from airport as he flies to US for Oscars 2023 here:

Jr NTR's absence during Oscars promotions in US

Meanwhile, Jr NTR's absence during the RRR's promotions and Hollywood Critics Association Awards created a brawl on social media as fans claimed that Ram Charan was stealing the limelight and it was all a PR strategy. However, later Hollywood Critics Association took to Twitter and clarified to the fans and supporters of RRR that they did invite Jr NTR and also have a special award for him but he couldn't attend. They mentioned that because of personal life and work commitments, the actor couldn't attend the award night.

Jr NTR bagged the 'Spotlight Award' for his performance as Komaram Bheem in RRR. The HCA team sent the award to the actor through mail as he couldn't attend.



RRR's Naatu Naatu for Oscars

The SS Rajamouli directorial has joined the Oscars race, under the Best Song category for the chartbuster song 'Naatu Naatu' composed by veteran musician MM Keeravani. Interestingly, singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava are set to perform the 'Naatu Naatu' song at the 95th Oscar Awards ceremony, which will be held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, on March 12, Sunday.

Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli are rigorously promoting RRR by attending promotional interviews to speak about the film, Naatu Naatu, and more. On March 1, RRR was also re-released in the US and got a monstrous response. The film had a special screening at the world's largest theatre in Los Angeles and went housefull in minutes. More than 1600 tickets got sold and Western audiences waited in long queues to watch the movie again on the big screen. The team RRR also received a standing ovation from the audience after the movie.



