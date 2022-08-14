RRR star Jr NTR possible contender for Oscars? Details Inside

RRR is one of the biggest South films of the year till now. This period action drama has not only been loved by the Indian audience but also got a tremendous response from western viewers too. Another proof of the film's success is that Variety Magazine has added it to its possible Oscar prediction list of 'All Contenders' in the 'Best Picture' category. The magazine has further placed actor Jr NTR on the list (Unranked-Alphabetical) in the 'Best Actor category.'

RRR stars the two South superstars, Jr NTR and Ram Charan as the pre-independence era revolutionaries who are up against the despotic British rulers. The film also starred Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt in side roles, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, and Shriya Saran in supporting roles.

Not too long ago, Netflix arranged an interaction with Russo Brothers and SS Rajamouli. During the interaction, the Baahubali maker was quoted saying, "Yes, I was surprised with the reception from the West," says the director, who appeared virtually for the Netflix-arranged conversation, which you can see exclusively above. "A good story is a good story for everyone, but I didn't think I could make films for Western sensibilities. I never believed myself. So when it came out on Netflix and people started watching it, and word of mouth started spreading, when the critics started giving out good reviews, yes I was really, really surprised."

Released on the 25th of March this year, RRR managed to receive an overwhelming response from the audience since its opening day.