RRR star Ram Charan is all praises for Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand starrer Jaanu

Jaanu, which has Samantha and Sharwanand in lead role, was released recently. RRR star Ram Charan took to his social media and appreciated the film.

Samantha and Sharwanand starrer Jaanu, which was a Telugu remake of Tamil film 96, hit the big screens recently. While fans have been appreciating the film on social media, RRR star Ram Charan shared a picture of the lead actors from the movie, and applauded the movie. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “It’s not an easy job to remake a movie which was so highly lauded by audience. Sharwanand and Samantha pulled it off effortlessly. Congratulations Sharwa, Sam, Prem Kumar and Dil Raju garu for the success of Jaanu.”

Apart from Samantha and Sharwanand, Jaanu has Gouri G Kishan in a key role. She appeared in the film’s Tamil version too. In both the versions, Gouri played the role of a young Jaanu. Varsha Bollamma, Vennela Kishore, Saranya Pradeep and Raghu Babu were seen playing key roles in Jaanu. Directed by C Prem Kumar, the film was produced by Dil Raju. It is to be noted that 96 was also directed by C Prem Kumar. Govind Vasantha scored music for the film and the editing was done by Praveen KL.

Talking about the box Office, the film had a good start in Nizam. Theaters across the Telugu state of Andhra Pradesh gave a decent start for the movie. Going by the audience review online, it appears that the makers have made a faithful attempt to recreate 96. Meanwhile, Ram Charan will be next seen in SS Rajamouli directorial periodic drama, RRR, which also has Jr NTR in a key role, with , among others.

