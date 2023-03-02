RRR star Ram Charan reveals his favourite 5 Telugu and English movies; Check out

Ram Charan has become a global star. He is on a promotional interviews spree for RRR ahead of Oscars 2023. While attending an interview, the actor is making news by speaking about RRR, Naatu Naatu, and more. Recently, his favourite International and Tollywood films.

During a recent interview, Ram Charan revealed his favourite English and Telugu movies. He shared his top 5 movies that he loves the most. In South, he listed Rajamouli's Baahubali, Daana Veera Soora Karna, his film Rangasthalam, and Anil Kapoor's Mr. India as his best picks.

The actor revealed his top favourite English movie and said, “I can start with The Notebook and then Terminator 2, which I probably watched fifty times. That’s how much I love them. Gladiator and all (Quentin) Tarantino films are also on the list. The Inglorious Basterds is one of my favourites.”

The Tollywood star also even shared his top five Telugu movies as well. He said, “There are many classics from South India such as Daana Veera Soora Karna, Baahubali and my own film, Rangasthalam, are among my all-time favourites. Mr India is also among my top picks.”



RRR's Naatu Naatu for Oscars

RRR's Naatu Naatu has been nominated under the Best Song category for Oscars 2023. The song will also be performed live on the stage by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

Meanwhile, ahead of the 95th Academy Awards, the RRR movie was re-released in the world's largest theatre in the US and the tickets got sold in minutes. More than 1,600 tickets got sold and people stood in long queues to watch the movie.

Recently attended the talk show on KLTA Entertainment and spoke about the RRR. The actor was called Brad Pitt of India' by the host of the show and his response caught total attention. He also appeared on the popular Hollywood show Good Morning America and became the first Telugu celeb to grace.

There's no stopping for Ram Charan and RRR. All eyes are on the Oscars now.

