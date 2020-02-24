RRR star Ram Charan's photo of him having a cuddly time with his dog is unmissable; Check it out

Ram Charan's photo in South Indian attire Veshti, which having a cuddly time with his dog is making rounds on social media.

While we all love Tollywood megastar Ram Charan, the actor has now stolen the hearts of his fans by posing for a photo in a dhoti and having a cuddly time with his dog is now all over the internet. Much to the delight of his fans, the Tollywood star’s wife Upasana took to her Instagram and shared the photo. Upasana captioned it as, “Now that’s what I call unconditional love! Super chilled Sunday with my boys.”

Ram will be next seen in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film RRR, which also has Jr NTR in a lead role. RRR is one of the most awaited movies of Tollywood. Since RRR is the first film of the director after his blockbuster Baahubali, all eyes are on the mega budget venture. While fans are watching with bated breath to watch the movie, there are reports which claim that the film’s release date has been postponed to October.

Irish actors Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson have also been roped in to play prominent roles in the movie. Reports suggest that they will be the main antagonists. RRR is set against the pre-independence era and it is based on two legendary freedom fighters - Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan will be seen as Alluri Seetharamaraju, NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem.

Credits :Telugucinema

Read More