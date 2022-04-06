RRR Success Party: Jr NTR, Ram Charan exude charm in black; SS Rajamouli & others dress up for the event

The makers and star cast of RRR are currently basking in its huge success. The movie stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in key roles. The magnum opus is directed by ace director SS Rajamouli. RRR has broken several records at the Box Office and has created history at the box office with its massive business globally.. On April 06, a star-studded success party was organised in the city, and A-listers from the entertainment industry marked their presence.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan exuded charm at the event. Jr NTR looked handsome in a black t-shirt with blue denim. He completed his look with a casual coat. On the other hand, Ram Charan dazzled at the event in an all-black outfit. He also walked the red carpet barefoot due to Ayyappa Deeksha. SS Rajamouli made heads turn in his designer outfits as well.

Apart from them, filmmaker Karan Johar also wore designer attire for the party. He also posed with SS Rajamouli on the red carpet. Actor Aamir Khan too marked his presence. Actress Huma Qureshi made heads turn in a red dress and looked every inch beautiful. Lyricist Javed Akhtar also posed with makers of RRR at the event. Veteran actor Jeetendra also marked his presence.

For the unversed, RRR narrates a fictional tale of the lives of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan), and their fight against British rule. It is set in 1920 when both the revolutionaries went into oblivion before they start their fight against British rule. As of Tuesday, RRR has grossed Rs. 726 crores approx. at the Indian box office.

