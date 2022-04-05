RRR success party: Ram Charan, Jr NTR glam the grand event hosted by producers Dil Raju & Shirish

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR with Jr NTR and Ram Charan has already broken too many records to take the crown as one of the most successful movies of all time. The movie made its theatrical release on 25 March. The whole of India has been in awe of this the movie helmed by Baahubali director. From larger-than-life sets, stellar cast to visuals, music, everything screams grandeur about RRR. Everything looked so massive that no other film wanted to compete with RRR at the box office. To note, the film is not a fact-based biopic. Today, producers Dil Raju and Shirish hosted a grand success party for the movie. The party had Ram Charan, Jr NTR and many others in attendance.

It is no surprise that a film with so much grandness had an absolutely royal success party. The decor was splendid, out of the world and RRR-themed. Jr NTR looked dapper in a white shirt and black trousers and smiled happily. On the other hand, Ram Charan looked exceptionally handsome in his all-black attire.

Take a look at the pics:

Creating much buzz at the theaters, the movie 'RRR' depicts two historical figures, Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR and Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan from the Indian Independence movement.

Up next, Ram Charan has Acharya starring actor Chiranjeevi in the lead role. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde in cameo roles. The movie will release on April 29 this year. He is equally busy with Shankar's multilingual film, tentatively titled, RC15. Kiara Advani will feature in the female lead role and is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Also Read: Box Office: RRR rises to $24 million Internationally, Worldwide nears Rs. 900 crores