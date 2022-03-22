RRR team drops BTS PICS; Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli reach Varanasi for promotion

The kind of enthusiasm fans have for RRR was last seen in SS Rajamouli's epic action-drama series Baahubali, which made Prabhas and Anushka Shetty a household name. The maker is all set to reclaim the same magic soon with his upcoming periodic drama. The magnum opus is slated for 25 March release and SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR are leaving to stone unturned to add to the buzz of their latest outing.

Building up the hype, the makers have now dropped some candid behind the scene photographs from the sets of RRR. While in one photo Jr NTR is seen talking to the director, in the other one, Ram Charan is seen doing the very same. In the meantime, after Kolkata, the RRR team is headed to Varanasi for the last leg of the promotions. They performed the sacred Ganga aarti in Varanasi today. These pictures will make you want to be a part of the experience.

Check out the pictures below:

The promotions of the film started just a few days ago but the team has managed to cover a large portion of the country like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Baroda, Delhi, Amritsar, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Jaipur. In fact, they even visited Dubai to address the fans.

RRR is a tale of two legendary revolutionaries Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju who fought back against British colonialists in the 1920s. Along with the leads, the venture also has Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in important roles.

Also Read: RRR: SS Rajamouli shares a massive update on Ram Charan's intro scene in the film