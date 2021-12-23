RRR team to grace The Kapil Sharma Show for the film's promotion; Details inside

The lead stars of the upcoming magnum opus RRR along with director SS Rajamouli will be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show. The promotional episode for RRR will be shot today in Film City, Goregaon. While SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR will twin in black during the show, Ram Charan will be seen in a cool orange jacket along with olive green trousers. The RRR team will also enter the Bigg Boss 15 house as part of promotions for their next.

SS Rajamouli’s period drama RRR has already created a buzz with the viewers and film’s release on 7 January 2022 is highly awaited by the fans. Produced by DVV Entertainments, RRR has been made on a jaw-dropping budget. The film derived from K. V. Vijayendra Prasad’s tale also stars Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, while Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson and Shriya Saran.

Check out the pictures:

The SS Rajamouli’s directorial is a story about two Indian revolutionaries namely Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who are up against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively.

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show enjoys a committed viewership and the fans look forward to every episode of the laughter ride. Apart from comedian Kapil Sharma, the show also stars Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Sudesh Lehri, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarty and Chandan Prabhakar. Archana Puran Singh features as the judge on the show.