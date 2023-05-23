RRR team shares BTS moment of Ray Stevenson as they pay late actor tribute: 56 years but didn't hesitate...

Hollywood actor Ray Stevenson, who played the villain role in SS Rajamouli's RRR, passed away, on Monday night. The team of RRR shared a BTS moment from the film as they paid a heartfelt tribute to the late actor. They shared how he performed an action scene without any hesitation despite being 56 years old.

The official page of RRR wrote on Twitter as paid tribute to Ray Stevenson, "He was 56 years old when we were shooting this difficult scene but he did not hesitate while performing this stunt. We will forever cherish having you on the sets of #RRR, Ray Stevenson. Gone too soon."

Last night as soon as the news of Ray's death came out, the RRR team shared a post as they mourned Ray's loss. Sharing a pic of the actor from RRR, they wrote, "What shocking news for all of us on the team! Rest in peace, Ray Stevenson. You will stay in our hearts forever, SIR SCOTT."

RRR team pays tribute to Ray Stevenson, check out here:

SS Rajamouli mourns the loss of Ray Stevenson

SS Rajamouli, the director of RRR, penned a heartfelt note as he mourned the loss of Ray Stevenson, who played the role of antagonist, Governor Scott Buxton. Stating he is shocked, the filmmaker wrote, "Shocking... Just can't believe this news. Ray brought in so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy. My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace."



About Ray Stevenson

The Irish actor played the role of the evil and authoritarian governor of Delhi, who is racist and cruel, in RRR. His performance was highly appreciated. Apart from this, the actor will also be remembered for playing Volstagg in Marvel's Thor franchise.

Ray Stevenson passed away at 58 years old in Italy. The news of his demise was confirmed by his representatives. The unfortunate news came four days before his birthday. The cause behind his untimely death has not been revealed yet. More details are to be awaited.



