RRR: Team of SS Rajamouli directorial kick start the recce process in Nalgonda?

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry, that RRR's team has kick started the recce for the film's shoot in the Nalgonda district. The latest news reports suggest that the team of the SS Rajamouli directorial has done a recce in the forts of Devarakonda, Bhongir and Rachakonda. The news reports further suggest that the team of Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer will be shooting scenes involving the film's lead actors and Bollywood actors and . There is no official word out yet about whether the team of RRR has finalized the locations of the shooting or not. The film RRR will feature actor cum producer Ram Charan and Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava actor Jr NTR in the lead.

The film RRR by the Baahubali director SS Rajamouli is expected to be a period drama. The lead actors of the film will be essaying the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The first look poster of the southern drama RRR featured Ram Charan in a fierce look. Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will feature in RRR in key roles. The first look poster of RRR had generated a lot of interest and intrigue among the fans and film audiences.

The film was slated for a release in July, 2020. But, later the team of RRR announced that the film will release in the month of January in 2021. But, now even the revised release date of January 8 looks doubtful, as the Coronavirus scare had led to the suspension of the filming work.

