RRR Trailer: High octane scenes, VFX to emotions & drama; Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer looks larger than life

Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR is one of the most anticipated films that is releasing on January 7, 2022. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film also stars Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. The makers of RRR have released the much-awaited trailer amidst the insane buzz among the audience and it looks every bit grand.

From the high-octane action scenes, VFX to emotions and drama, the RRR trailer will definitely make fans rush to the cinema halls to book their tickets. Everything about Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer looks larger than life.

Check out the RRR trailer below:

