RRR Trailer Launch: Jr NTR recreates Singham magic with ‘Aata Majhi Satakli’ with Ajay Devgn; Watch

The trailer for S.S Rajamouli’s most sought-after project RRR is finally out. During the launch, Jr NTR reenacted the epic dialogue from Ajay Devgn starrer Singham ‘Aata Majhi Satakli’ that too in the presence of Singham star Ajay Devgn himself. The epic dialogue delivery by Jr NTR was applauded by Ajay Devgn as well as the audience.

The 3.7 minute-long trailer opens with Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem. He is seen fighting off a tiger as the protector of the Gond tribe. Also Ram Charan, who essays the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju, is introduced as a cop working for the British. Along with Jr NTR and Komaram Bheem, Alia Bhatt is also a part of this trailer along with Ajay Devgn. Alia Bhatt will be seen playing Sita in the film, while Ajay Devgn will feature as the one fighters who is the master of ‘strength’. It looks like SS Rajamouli is all set to deliver another epic theatrical experience.

The Telugu period action drama, RRR is being bankrolled by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. The film enjoys an ensemble cast like Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. Also the movie will see Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson and Shriya Saran in supporting roles. The magnum opus narrates the tale of two revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who fight the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad. The film is slated for a theatrical release on 7 January 2022.

