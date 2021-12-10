RRR Trailer: Mahesh Babu calls it spectacular, heaps praise on 'master storyteller' SS Rajamouli

Trailer of director SS Rajamouli’s period action drama, RRR was released recently and the 3.7-minute clip has been garnering praises ever since. SS Rajamouli is all set to deliver another epic theatrical experience after the tremendous success of the Baahubali franchise. Telugu star Mahesh Babu also shared his views on the much talked about trailer. He wrote on Twitter, “Each and every shot of the trailer is stunning, spectacular and mind blowing!! The master storyteller is back and how! Goosebumps all the way!! #RRRTrailer”.

Other celebrities from the South and Bollywood film industry are also showering praises. While Rashmika Mandanna called the trailer “Madness”, Varun Tej found the trailer simply “Mind blowing”.

Bollywood star Lara Dutta Bhupathi shared on Twitter, “Goosebump inducing!!!! The power of cinema at its most grandest, glorious self!! Hats off @ssrajamouli sir!!”

Pooja Hegde too posted on the micro blogging site. She tweeted as, “Ummm… SPEECHLESS. Just gonna stand and applaud the entire team till I figure out how to explain my feelings #RRRTrailer”.

Bankrolled by DVV Danayya, RRR enjoys an ensemble cast including Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. SS Rajamouli’s directorial venture will also see Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson and Shriya Saran in supporting parts. The film revolves around revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who are up against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. RRR is slated to hit the silver screens on 7 January 2022.

