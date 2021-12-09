RRR Trailer: Vijay Deverakonda calls it 'next level cinema'; Fans beyond excited for Ram Charan, Jr NTR's film

by Khushboo Ratda   |  Published on Dec 09, 2021 12:37 PM IST  |  1.4K
   
RRR Trailer review
RRR Trailer: Vijay Deverakonda calls it 'next level cinema'; Fans beyond excited for Ram Charan, Jr NTR's film
Advertisement

After a long wait, the makers of SS Rajamouli's much anticipated period action drama RRR have unveiled the trailer and it has taken social media by storm. The excitement around the iconic spectacle featuring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in the lead role is insane. Vijay Deverakonda shared the trailer as well and wrote, "proud..Next level cinema!."

Director Krish tweeted, "#RRRTrailer is extraordinary with a beautiful mix of grand spectacle, subtle character moments and gripping emotion.. looking forward to this magic from magnificent team." 

Take a look what celebs and fans have to say about the RRR trailer: 

Also Read: RRR trailer launch LIVE UPDATES: Trailer OUT, Jr NTR arrives in Mumbai  

Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan, Ram Charan and Jr NTR have managed to steal everyone's hearts as they roar on screen with their fierce and interesting roles. From picturesque locations to cinematography and BGM, everything is grand and are truly unmatchable. It gives us a glimpse of the intriguing ride in store that fans cannot wait for.

RRR is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad. The much-awaited film also stars Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody in supporting roles.

Jayantilal Gada (PEN) has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. 'RRR' is releasing on 7th January, 2022.

Advertisement
Credits: Twitter

Comments
User Avatar