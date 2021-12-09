RRR Trailer: Vijay Deverakonda calls it 'next level cinema'; Fans beyond excited for Ram Charan, Jr NTR's film

After a long wait, the makers of SS Rajamouli's much anticipated period action drama RRR have unveiled the trailer and it has taken social media by storm. The excitement around the iconic spectacle featuring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in the lead role is insane. Vijay Deverakonda shared the trailer as well and wrote, "proud..Next level cinema!."

Director Krish tweeted, "#RRRTrailer is extraordinary with a beautiful mix of grand spectacle, subtle character moments and gripping emotion.. looking forward to this magic from magnificent team."

Take a look what celebs and fans have to say about the RRR trailer:

Goosebumps literally #RRRTrailer is full of surprises, @ssrajamouli sir once again proved his Supremacy in emotions and elevations. @AlwaysRamCharan & @tarak9999 excelled with their magnificent screen presence

Can't wait to watch on Big screenhttps://t.co/2AxukAPZov pic.twitter.com/iBgQY1yBDY — Bobby (@dirbobby) December 9, 2021

Except aa bgm everything is different level aa bgm ki scenes ki set avaledu bahubali range bgm unte picha kick ichedi adi okate rest everything mind blowing aslu #RRRTrailer #RRRTrailerDay #RRRMovieTrailer — ESWAR KUMAR (@Eswarkumar1322) December 9, 2021

Also Read: RRR trailer launch LIVE UPDATES: Trailer OUT, Jr NTR arrives in Mumbai

Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan, Ram Charan and Jr NTR have managed to steal everyone's hearts as they roar on screen with their fierce and interesting roles. From picturesque locations to cinematography and BGM, everything is grand and are truly unmatchable. It gives us a glimpse of the intriguing ride in store that fans cannot wait for.