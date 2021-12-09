RRR Trailer: Vijay Deverakonda calls it 'next level cinema'; Fans beyond excited for Ram Charan, Jr NTR's film
After a long wait, the makers of SS Rajamouli's much anticipated period action drama RRR have unveiled the trailer and it has taken social media by storm. The excitement around the iconic spectacle featuring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in the lead role is insane. Vijay Deverakonda shared the trailer as well and wrote, "proud..Next level cinema!."
Director Krish tweeted, "#RRRTrailer is extraordinary with a beautiful mix of grand spectacle, subtle character moments and gripping emotion.. looking forward to this magic from magnificent team."
Take a look what celebs and fans have to say about the RRR trailer:
Proud— Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) December 9, 2021
Next level cinema! #RRRMoviehttps://t.co/wFV0jgYBO1
#RRRTrailer is extraordinary with a beautiful mix of grand spectacle, subtle character moments and gripping emotion.. looking forward to this magic from magnificent team of @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @ajaydevgn @aliaa08 @mmkeeravaani https://t.co/9logazbQAQ— Krish Jagarlamudi (@DirKrish) December 9, 2021
Goosebumps literally #RRRTrailer is full of surprises, @ssrajamouli sir once again proved his Supremacy in emotions and elevations. @AlwaysRamCharan & @tarak9999 excelled with their magnificent screen presence— Bobby (@dirbobby) December 9, 2021
Can't wait to watch on Big screenhttps://t.co/2AxukAPZov pic.twitter.com/iBgQY1yBDY
Really exellent asale Next level anthe ega #RRRTrailer #RRRTrailerDay #RamCharan #NTR https://t.co/REbyctX93M— SHIVA KUMAR (@shivakumar6087) December 9, 2021
For me This is The Best Best Shot— Sai tarakian (@Chinthimisaina1) December 9, 2021
A.C.T.O.R @tarak9999 #RRRTrailer pic.twitter.com/ApY7lPCkLH
Except aa bgm everything is different level aa bgm ki scenes ki set avaledu bahubali range bgm unte picha kick ichedi adi okate rest everything mind blowing aslu #RRRTrailer #RRRTrailerDay #RRRMovieTrailer— ESWAR KUMAR (@Eswarkumar1322) December 9, 2021
Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan, Ram Charan and Jr NTR have managed to steal everyone's hearts as they roar on screen with their fierce and interesting roles. From picturesque locations to cinematography and BGM, everything is grand and are truly unmatchable. It gives us a glimpse of the intriguing ride in store that fans cannot wait for.
Jayantilal Gada (PEN) has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages.
The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. 'RRR' is releasing on 7th January, 2022.