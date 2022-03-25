RRR Twitter Review: Netizens heap praises on Ram Charan & Jr NTR starrer; Call it 'pride of Indian cinema'

Ram Charan & Jr NTR starrer RRR, the most anticipated and awaited movie has hit the theatres today after 4 years. The FDFS witnessed massive crowds all over the cities and as expected is getting thunderous responses from all fans and co- peers. Many from Indian and USA watched the movie and shared their reviews on social media.

The duo's otherworldly performances, whistle-worthy punch dialogues and incredible dance prowess are the highlights of the film. Fans are awe with SS Rajamouli's vision, storyline, gripping montage shots and ostentatious sequences are also the high points of RRR. From Alia Bhatt to Olivia Morris, every cast member did a wonderful job with their roles. When it's Rajamouli's movie cinematography and music does get special mention always. While some called it a masterpiece, others have named it the pride of Indian cinema.

RRR is expected to break records and now happens to be just the first show, the numbers are reportedly going to be huge than Baahubali.

Here's are the reviews on Twitter