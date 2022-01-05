RRR Uncensored: Jr NTR calls Alia Bhatt 'size zero'; Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli & team play whisper challenge

RRR director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan recently graced the New Year special episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. Alia Bhatt, who plays the small yet impactful role of Seetha in the movie, also joined the RRR team for a fun-filled evening. During the show, Alia shared that Jr NTR is very good at cooking but has never made any dish for her.

"He has never made anything for us but I think you should request him to cook something for you," said Alia to Kapil Sharma.

To this, Jr NTR teased and replied in Hindi, "Sir, inka toh size zero hai na, toh kaise khilaunga (she is size zero, so how can I cook anything for her)?"

It was a fun-filled evening as Rajamouli, Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr NTR also played whisper challenged and it turned out to be as hilarious as it could be.

Check out the video below:

RRR which was scheduled to release on January 7 is postponed again due to the COVID-19 pandemic. RRR boasts of an impressive cast including Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson.

The much-awaited project is set in the 1920s and is a fictitious story based on two legendary freedom fighters - Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem.

The film's soundtrack and background score is composed by the legend M M. Keeravani with cinematography by K. K. Senthil Kumar and editing by A. Sreekar Prasad. Sabu Cyril is the film's production designer whilst V. Srinivas Mohan has supervised the visual effects.