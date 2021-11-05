RRR Update: Jr NTR & Ram Charan to perform on a high voltage dance number; Single to release on 10 November

SS Rajamouli’s directorial ‘RRR’ is one of the most anticipated films in the country. Makers have announced the release date on 7 January 2022 coinciding with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. Recently, the makers released a glimpse of RRR, which showcased the majestic vision of Rajamouli behind the epic venture. The glimpse showed the mega-scale of the film with some incredible VFX shots and a tiger at the end. The film also showed minute glimpses of Alia Bhatt’s and Ajay Devgn’s characters. The audience responded positively to the glimpse on social media.

Makers took to Instagram and revealed that the second single of the film will be released on 10 November. In the poster of the song, Ram and NTR can be seen wearing high fashion English attire from the era. Both the stars are dancing. Makers wrote in the caption, “Blasting beats.. A high voltage dance number on 10 November”. RRR, set in the 1920s is a "fictitious story based on two legendary freedom fighters - Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem." Fans took to the comment section and wrote complimentary things about the latest look of Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

Take a look:

RRR marks the return of maverick director SS Rajamouli after his 2017 blockbuster ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’. RRR was earlier slated to release in July 2021 but the film got postponed because the theaters were shut down due to the pandemic. The magnum opus RRR will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu amongst others.

