RRR writer Vijayendra Prasad reacts to Naatu Naatu's win at Oscars: Our stories are India's richness

SS Rajamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad, who is the writer of RRR, reacted to the Oscars win for Naatu Naatu. He said that people should look into our culture for stories and now RRR is the testimony of it. The writer also emphasized that his long dream of making waves in Hollywood is fulfilled.

Reacting to the big win of Naatu Naatu, writer Vijayendra Prasad said, "For long, I had wished for our movies to make waves in Hollywood. Despite having such rich content, we could never really find a foothold beyond Indian shores. That our film made it to the Oscars and won an award is a moment of triumph for the entire film fraternity of India. Our entire film fraternity can and should celebrate this moment of glory because we have, at last, been able to showcase the wealth of talent that we possess. It is such a vast market out there."

"Sometimes my son (Rajamouli) asks me in what aspects is India the richest in the world. I tell him that our country's richness lies in our storytelling. My son had a conversation with acclaimed filmmaker Steven Spielberg, who told him never to compromise on our culture of storytelling. We will be making a sequel to RRR," Prasad also said.

RRR's Naatu Naatu wins Oscars

RRR's Naatu Naatu charted history with a big win at Oscars 2023 under the Best Song category. The entire team and nation is celebrating this historic moment for Indian cinema. The Oscars were indeed special for India as RRR was also performed live by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava on the stage and received a standing ovation from the audience.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR played the real-life freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem in the SS Rajamouli directorial. The movie, which is based on a fictional meeting of these two historical figures, featured Alia Bhatt in a cameo appearance as Sitarama Raju's lady love, Sita. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn was also seen in a special appearance in the magnum opus.

ALSO READ: MM Keeravani plays piano at Oscars after party; Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli and RRR team cheer