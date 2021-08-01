RRR's first song Dosti: Ram Charan, Jr. NTR add drama to MM Keeravani's upbeat track on friendship.

After immense buzz on social media over the weekend, the makers of RRR finally dropped the awaited song Dosti on Sunday morning. SS Rajamouli’s upcoming period drama, which will be fronted by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan with and , has already kept fans on the edge of their seats and with the song's first release, it may send fans into a frenzy.

The first song has been released with the official music video. The MM Keeravani track is sung by five talented singers Amit Trivedi, Anirudh Ravichander, Yazin Nazir, Hemachandra and Vijay Yesudasu.

It was shared by the official RRR Twitter handle as well as SS Rajamouli who tweeted, "This Friendship day, witness the coming together of 2 powerful opposing forces - Ramaraju & Bheem #Dosti Music Video: https://youtu.be/VPT_EIo89cc."

Check out the video below:

Pinkvilla had exclusively reported earlier that the team of RRR has shot for two songs in the month of July. The film's shoot also has been officially wrapped up. The team of this epic set in the 1900s is all geared up to bring the film on the planned date of October 13 this year. The post production, visual effects, editing and CGI work is going on in full swings at multiple studios.

For the unversed, RRR is a fictional retelling of the lives of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, both of whom were Indian freedom fighters. Ram Charan will be playing the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Jr. NTR will be playing the role of Komaram Bheem. As for Alia, the actress will be essaying the role of Sita.

PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and have also bought the worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

