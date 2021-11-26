RRR's Janani song stirs up emotions; Visuals of Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn look intriguing

Janani, the soul anthem of RRR featuring Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn is finally out for the audience and it is sure to leave you stunned. From intriguing visuals to BGM, every bit of the song is emotionally stirring.

As Rajamouli called it, it literally looks like the soul of the movie. The film’s music is by MM Keeravani who has also penned the lyrics for Janani. Speaking at the preview event, Rajamouli yesterday said, "In the first week of December, we are unveiling the film's trailer. There will also be several pre-release events and a press conference involving all the major cast and crew."

After Baahubali, SS Rajamouli has made another film on a grand scale and is set to break many records. The movie includes a star-studded lineup besides lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles.

PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and have also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. RRR is releasing on 7th January, 2022.

