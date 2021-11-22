RRR's Janani song: Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn look emotionally captivating in the teaser poster

A bigger offering by SS Rajamouli after the Baahubali series is on its way and it is RRR. The makers of Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer are leaving no stone unturned to make it a grand. Amidst the buzz, SS Rajamouli has shared a teaser poster for RRR's new song Janani and it looks every bit intriguing.

Featuring Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Ajay Devgn, Janani is going to be RRR's soul anthem. The song will be out on November 26. Sharing the poster, Rajamouli tweeted, "Peddanna’s soulful composition for #Janani is the window to #RRRMovie ‘s powerful and heartfelt emotions. #RRRSoulAnthem will be out on 26th..:) Gear up for an emotionally captivating experience…"

RRR is said to be a visual spectacle for the fans and has been scheduled for release on 7th January 2022.

The magnum opus is set in pre-independence India and is a fictional take celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju, portrayed by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan respectively. Besides, RRR also has Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and a few international artists.

PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and have also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages.

How excited are you for RRR? Let us know in the comment section below.