RRR's latest track Komuram Bheemudo's promo out; Song to release tomorrow

The makers of SS Rajamouli’s RRR have released the promo for the latest track, Komuram Bheemudo from the magnum opus. Sharing the clip, RRR star Ram Charan tweeted, “A moving track which will haunt you for a long time... composed by the maverick @mmkeeravaani garu and sung by @kaalabhairava7”. The latest number from RRR will be available to the audiences by 4 PM tomorrow. The music for the song has been composed by M. M. Keeravani and Kaala Bhairava has lent his voice for Komuram Bheemudo. Previously songs Naacho Naacho and Dosti have been released from SS Rajamouli’s next.

The promotions for the upcoming action drama, RRR are on. The lead cast of the film Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan are promoting their latest outing across India. The actors have also been sharing glimpses of their characters from the SS Rajamouli’s directorial. Jr NTR and Ram Charan recently shared behind the scene videos for their respective characters in RRR. Jr NTR essays the role of Bheem in the film, while Ram Charan plays Alluri Sitarama Raju. Bollywood star Alia Bhatt who is the female lead will be seen playing Sita.

Check out the song promo below:

The project bankrolled by D. V. V. Danayya also stars Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani Ruth Prabhu, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles. Cinematography for RRR has been take care of by K. K. Senthil Kumar. RRR will release on 7 January 2022