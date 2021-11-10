RRR's Naatu Naatu OUT: Jr NTR, Ram Charan's foot tapping dance number is about friendship & has a glam feel

SS Rajamouli's RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has created the right buzz ever since its commencement. The magnum opus is releasing on January 7, 2022, and moviegoers cannot wait to know what's in store for them. Amidst the buzz, RRR makers have released second track titled, Naatu Naatu that looks every bit exciting.

The foot-tapping number manages to hit the right chord with its captivating visuals and the dance performances of the lead actors. The Telugu version of the song has been sung by Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava and lyrics by Chandrabose. After the first song Dosti, which was released on International Friendship Day, Naatu Naatu is expected to hit the right chord with the audience.

RRR is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (played by Jr NTR).

Check out the song below:

RRR has Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in important roles alongside Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson. Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, the big-budget film is produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainment.

Made on a lavish budget, RRR's story is penned by V. Vijayendra Prasad, while K.K. Senthil Kumar is the DOP and Sreekar Prasad is the editor.