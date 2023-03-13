RRR's Naatu Naatu performance on Oscars 2023 stage receives a standing ovation

The music song from Rajamouli’s RRR, 'Naatu Naatu' was performed live at the Oscars 2023 stage. The OG singers of the song, Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, along with the international dancers including Lauren Gottlieb, the former runner-up in Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, spectacularly recreated and synced the onscreen dancing by stars Ram Charan and N. T. Rama Rao Jr. (Jr NTR).

There is no denying Naatu Naatu doesn’t fail to fill you up with joy and pride every time you play it. The same moment was created at the 9th Academy Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Naatu Naatu's Oscar performance received a standing ovation from the audience and with this, it is another history made by SS Rajamouli and his team. Naatu Naatu is a song that takes great pride in its roots in every way.

Deepika Padukone, who attended the Oscars as a presenter took to the stage and introduced Naatu Naatu's musical performance. Oscars 2023 is hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

RRR makers shared a picture of Naatu Naatu's performance getting a standing ovation

ALSO READ: The 95th Annual Oscars: Jr NTR serves a killer look in Gaurav Gupta; Tiger symbolizes RRR's epic chase scene