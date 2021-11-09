RRR's Naatu Naatu promo: Jr NTR, Ram Charan's foot tapping track out tomorrow; Titlted Naacho Naacho in Hindi

RRR, one of the biggest films starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR will hit the screens on January 7, 2022. After the first song Dosti, which was released on International Friendship Day, the makers of RRR have announced the release date of the second song Naatu Naatu. The promo for the Naatu Naatu song is out and it looks exciting.

Said to be a high voltage dance number, the song has been titled Naacho Naacho in Hindi. The song will release in all languages tomorrow, November 10 at 4 PM. Music by legend M. M. Keeravaani, the Telugu version of the song has been sung by Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava and lyrics by Chandrabose.

Check out the promo below:

The team will kick start their promotions for the film soon. RRR also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson in important roles. Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, the big-budget film is produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainment.

The story of the film is V. Vijayendra Prasad, while K.K. Senthil Kumar is the DOP and Sreekar Prasad is the editor.

Dr Jayantilal Gada of PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and have also bought the worldwide digital, satellite and electronic rights.

