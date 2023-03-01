RRR's Naatu Naatu to be performed live by singers Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava at 95th Academy Awards

It is well known that the blockbuster song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR has been nominated for Oscars 2023. Now, it is confirmed the song will be performed live at the 95th Academy Awards, which will be held on March 12. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will croon the upbeat song that made everyone groove. The Academy took to social media and announced officially that singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will perform Naatu Naatu on the Oscars stage. They will make the journey to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to perform the song. There's no word if Ram Charan and Jr NTR will also join them on the stage and perform the hook step.

However, recently, Ram Charan, in an interview, stated that he would love to perform Naatu Naatu on the Oscars stage. He said he would love to do Naatu Naatu anywhere that they are being appreciated. The actor added, "But if we’re at the Oscars and there’s a request, and there’s time, why not? We’ll be more than happy to entertain our audience, who have given us so much. To do the whole number on the stage would be difficult, as it takes a lot of breath and energy. But definitely the hook step. Why not!” RRR's Naatu Naatu to be performed live at Oscars. Take a look at the announcement here:

All about Naatu Naatu Naatu Naatu, which was released in South languages and Hindi, became the most popular song globally. The song was shot in 15 days at the Mariinskyi Palace, Ukraine Presidential Palace, just a few months before the war. Its catchy tune with Jr NTR and Ram Charan's dance moves has left everyone hooked to the song with no languages. Naatu Naatu become one of the most sensational tracks globally with over 122 million views on YouTube. Naatu Naatu has become the center of attraction of RRR. The song has already bagged quite international acclaim such as Golden Globes. It bagged Best International Song and Best Original Song categories and the Best Song at the Critics Choice Awards as well. Now, all eyes are on the Oscars.

RRR for Oscars Meanwhile, the entire team of RRR, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, and others are already in the US promoting the film ahead of the Oscars. The team is attending special interviews and speaking about the film, which is based on revolutionary leaders Alluri Sita Rama Raju and Komaram Bheem. RRR is also re-releasing in about 200 American theatres.



