RRR’s Naatu Naatu wins Oscar; PM Narendra Modi to Vijay Deverakonda, Rajnikanth, Samantha, and others react

SS Rajamouli's RRR song Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. Lead actors of the film Ram Charan and Jr NTR danced to the song in the film. The song is composed by M M Keeravani, penned by Chandrabose, and sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Representing the team, composer MM Keeravani, and lyricist Chandrabose walked up to the stage to loud cheers to receive the award. Keeravani sang a song and dedicated this award to India.

Fans are thrilled about the historic win and congratulations for the RRR team started pouring in from all corners of the world. PM Narendra Modi to other political leaders and celebrities reacted to the news of Naatu Naatu’s win.

PM Narendra Modi calls the win ‘Exceptional’

The official Twitter handle of PM Narendra Modi shared the image of The Academy’s announcement and wrote, “Exceptional! The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricist, and the entire team for this prestigious honour. India is elated and proud. #Oscars”

Rajnikanth congratulates the RRR team

The legendary actor Rajnikanth took to his Instagram account and wrote, “My hearty congratulations to Shri. Keeravani, Shri. Rajamouli and Shri. Kartiki Gonsalves for getting the prestigious Oscar Award. I salute to the proud Indians.”

Vijay Deverakonda shares his wish

Superstar Vijay Deverakonda wrote, “Beautiful #RRRMovie #NaatuNaatu Another big step for India, Indian cinema! #Oscars You made us all proud and made us dream bigger. Jai Hind!”

Anushka Shetty’s reaction

Actress Anushka Shetty took to Twitter to share her reaction, which reads, “Speechless …just love and respect ….#NaatuNaatu #RRRForOscars #RRRMoive #RRR.”

M.K. Stalin’s message to the RRR team

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M.K. Stalin stepped in to share his best wishes with the RRR team, “#NaatuNaatu has created history by becoming the first Indian & Asian song to win the #Oscars. Congrats @mmkeeravaani garu, Chandrabose, Rahul Sipligunj & Kaala Bhairava, @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the whole team of #RRR for this stupendous achievement.”

Mahesh Babu shows excitement

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu wrote on his Twitter, “And there you go... NAATU NAATU!! Crossing all boundaries!! Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani garu, @boselyricist and the entire team of #RRR on their phenomenal win at the Oscars!! A jubilant moment for Indian cinema.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s reaction to the big news

Actress Samantha took to her Instagram story, to share an image of the announcement and wrote, “It’s an Oscar baby.” Take a look at her story here:

Politician Rahul Gandhi on RRR’s win

Ex-President of the Indian National Congress, Rahul Gandhi shared on his Twitter account, “The song India danced to has truly gone global! Congratulations @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricist and the entire RRR team for winning the Best Original Song at the Oscars for #NaatuNaatu.”

Rashmika Mandanna on RRR’s win

Actress Rashmika Mandanna shared the RRR’s official announcement on her Instagram story and shared that the team’s win is an example of dreaming big.

