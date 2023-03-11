RRR's song Naatu Naatu to be performed at Oscars 2023; Guess who's going to dance?

The sensational track of RRR, Naatu Naatu has been nominated for Oscars. While it has already been announced that singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaal Bhairava will perform, fans all over the world are super eager to know if Ram Charan and Jr NTR will dance on stage. However, now, it has come to light that American actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb will be dancing to Naatu Naatu at 95th Academy Awards.

Lauren, who has worked in films such as ABCD: Any Body Can Dance (2013), took to Twitter and shared that she will be performing on Naatu Naatu. Sharing the special news, she wrote, SPECIAL NEWS!!! I’m performing on Naatu Naatu at the OSCARS!!!!!! I’m beyond excited to represent India on the most prestigious stage in the world. Wish me luck!!!"



When Ram Charan and Jr NTR were asked if they will be performing for Naatu Naatu on the Oscars stage, both denied and said they would love too but it takes a lot of strength, energy and power and will not be possible. Ram Charan said, “We would love to do ‘Naatu Naatu’ anywhere that we are being appreciated, but not every place accommodates us to perform. But if we’re at the Oscars and there’s a request, and there’s time, why not? We’ll be more than happy to entertain our audience, who have given us so much. To do the whole number on the stage would be difficult, as it takes a lot of breath and energy. But definitely the hook step. Why not?”

Speaking with KTLA, Jr NTR said, "I don't think that's happening (him and Ram dancing to Naatu Naatu at the event). I was looking forward for it to happen. But, unfortunately, we didn't have time to rehearse. Because we don't want to go on to the biggest stage in the world and go unprepared. " Although, he couldn't perform, the actor said they are looking forward to watch Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava sing Naatu Naatu live on stage.

Naatu Naatu has become the most sensational global song from RRR. From Indians, and Asians to West, the blockbuster song left everyone grooving to the beats and the viral hook step. Composed by MM Keeravani, the song has already bagged quite international acclaims such as Golden Globes, Critics Awards and more. Now, all eyes are on the Oscars. The Grand Awards will be held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 12.