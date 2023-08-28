Rs 100 coin of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao: President Droupadi Murmu, Balakrishna launch it at an event in Delhi

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, fondly known as NTR, a Rs 100 commemorative coin by President Droupadi Murmu was unveiled today, August 28. This gesture aims to celebrate the remarkable contributions and undeniable impact of legendary actor NTR in the world of the Indian film industry and politics. The release of this special coin serves as a poignant reminder of NTR's enduring legacy and his immense popularity among the masses.

Nandamuri Balakrishna and extended members of the NTR family attended the event today. The NTR Rs 100 silver coin features a stunning design with a diameter of 44 mm and is made from 50 per cent Silver, 40 per cent Copper, 5 per cent Nickel and 5 per cent Zinc. It proudly displays a magnificent portrait of NTR, a thoughtful homage to his multifaceted persona as an actor and politician.

The special coin was launched by President Droupadi Murmu in Late NT Rama Rao's centenary year at RBCC. The President said that the Late NT Rama Rao has enriched Indian cinema and culture through Telugu films. Further added, NTR’s popularity was equally wide as a public servant and leader.

NTR Rs 100 silver coin launched

NTR's Rs 100 commemorative coin serves as a tribute to his legendary contributions in the history of Indian history.

NTR's career spanned over four decades, during which he delivered thousands of memorable performances. From portraying mythological characters like Lord Krishna and Rama with utmost conviction to portraying socially relevant roles, he won millions of hearts with his acting prowess. NTR's ability to effortlessly connect with the audience only helped him to reach heights, along with his dynamic screen presence and revolutionized Telugu cinema.

