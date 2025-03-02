Rs 100 crore; Is Atlee charging THIS whopping amount for his next commercial film with Allu Arjun?

Atlee has become one of the most successful directors in the Indian film industry following the massive success of his Bollywood debut, Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan. The film shattered box office records. Now, as the filmmaker gears up for a project with Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun, his demands have left producers struggling to wrap their heads around them.

Yes, you read that right! According to a report by 123Telugu, Atlee's film with Salman Khan was shelved due to budget issues. As a result, he shifted his focus to the project starring Allu Arjun. However, this film is facing similar challenges, as Atlee has reportedly demanded a paycheck of Rs 100 crore.

Now, producers are puzzled, as such a whopping amount is typically reserved for top actors like Thalapathy Vijay, Allu Arjun and more.

Talking about the project, Janhvi Kapoor is reportedly in talks to star in Atlee’s film with Allu Arjun. Reports claim her name is being considered, but there is no official confirmation yet. She made her Telugu debut with Devara alongside Jr NTR. The film did well, and her performance was appreciated. Janhvi is also working on RC16 with Ram Charan. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports drama has already begun filming.

Allu Arjun is also working on a film with Trivikram Srinivas. Reports suggest that it might be a mythological drama based on Lord Karthikeya. However, no official confirmation has been made yet. If announced, this would be their fourth collaboration.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 is now making waves on OTT following its digital premiere. The actor continues to grab attention with the film’s massive success and record-breaking numbers.

Pushpa 2 is directed and written by Sukumar, with dialogues by Srikanth Vissa and the director himself. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar. It features a star-studded cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, and Rao Ramesh.

Have you watched Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2? Let us know in the comments below.