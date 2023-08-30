Rs 130 Crore? Kamal Haasan demands hefty cheque for hosting Bigg Boss Tamil 7; Reports

Kamal Haasan is gearing up to host the forthcoming season of Bigg Boss Tamil. There were false rumors that had previously surfaced about the Vikram actor not being a part of the newest season of the popular Tamil reality show. Earlier this year, Kamal stated in an interview that he considers the Bigg Boss platform to be an avenue to communicate with people.



In order to be a part of the upcoming season of Bigg Boss, Kamal Haasan has reportedly demanded a whopping Rs 130 crore. Even though rumors are currently being circulated that Kamal asked for a hefty sum of Rs 130 crore in order to host this year’s Bigg Boss, there is still no official confirmation regarding the matter.

The humongously popular Tamil reality show Bigg Boss will commence its seventh season in just a few days. Fans are beyond excited that Bigg Boss is making a comeback and that the show’s recurring host, Kamal Haasan, will be hosting this season as well. The promo for the newest season has already been released, to great response from all corners.



This time around, the show has also introduced a new logo. There has been no official confirmation as of now regarding any of the contestants who will feature in Bigg Boss 7, even though several names are being thrown around as possible participants. Jacqueline, actor Prithviraj, bus driver Sharmila, and Bigg Boss 6 contestant Rachitha's husband Dinesh are all expected to enter the Bigg Boss house this season.

Kamal Haasan might be currently in one of the best phases of his professional acting career. He has not only signed many films as an actor but is also set to produce multiple films under his production company, Raaj Kamal Films International. Lokesh Kanagaraj, who directed Vikram, had given the audience the Kamal Haasan that they had long missed.



After the monstrous success of that film, he is acting in many highly anticipated films at the moment, including the likes of Indian 2 and Kalki 2898 AD. Indian 2 is the sequel to his own 1996 film directed by S Shankar, while Kalki 2898 AD belongs to the science fiction genre and co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone, along with Kamal.

