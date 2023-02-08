Rs 2000 crore riding on Prabhas' Stardom

There are superstars and then there is Prabhas! He proudly owns the crown of starting a 'Pan India' trend in the film industry with SS Rajamouli's Baahubali. The film shattered many box office records and even beyond their regional boundaries. The film's success helped him to receive a significant following in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi-speaking audiences. There is no denying Prabhas is a magnificent chameleon on screen, celebrated by his fans. However, he has failed to make a mark at the box office with his last few films. Prabhas played a stylish romantic heartthrob in period-romance Radhe Shyam- his self-confessed NOT a comfort zone after Baahubali, failed to perform not only in the Hindi belt but also in his own state. He took the biggest risk of his career again. However, he is someone who will not get bogged down by failure. Prabhas had its own share of hiccups with Saaho too.

In 2019, the Tollywood star starred in the Sujeeth-directed action thriller Saaho. Despite receiving unfavourable reviews from critics and audiences alike, Saaho managed to collect Rs 433 crore against a production budget of Rs 350 crore at the box office. As of January 2023, Prabhas, recognized throughout the globe, has five films under various stages of production and has over 1500 crores riding on his projects. Prabhas has got a choc-o-bloc schedule until 2024-25, a look at the same in detail:

Adipurush Prabhas has completed shooting for Om Raut's film Adipurush, an adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana where he plays the role of Rama. Clearly, the actor is repeatedly trying and testing formulas by playing different roles on screen. While the expectations are really sky-high for Adipurush, the makers of the film have reworked the VFX after the teaser was severely trolled. The close to two-minute long teaser featuring Prabhas as Lord Ram while Saif menacing as the villain failed to make a mark for bad graphics. Adipurush, one of the most expensive Indian films is budgeted at over Rs 450 crore. Kriti Sanon plays role of Sita opposite Prabhas in the film. Salaar Prabhas is testing new waters with a mixed bag of films. Another big-budget film weighing on the actor is Prashanth Neel-directed action film Salaar. Starring Shruti Haasan in the female lead role with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Jagapathi Babu in important roles, Salaar is said to be made on close to Rs 250 crores. The action-thriller is produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films. The music is composed by Ravi Basrur while the cinematography is handled by Bhuvan Gowda. Project K Project K by director Nag Ashwin is reportedly being made on an astonishing budget of over Rs 400 Crores. Despite his last film Radhe Shyam being a colossal disaster at BO, Prabhas still remains the most-wanted actor on every director's list. The makers are aiming at China, USA, and international release for Project K. The untitled sci-fi film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.