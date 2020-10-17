RT 67: Ravi Teja makes an exciting announcement about his next with director by Ramesh Varma

Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 scare in the country, Ravi Teja is set to start shooting of his new film. Check it out.

Tollywood star Ravi Teja has left his fans amazed by making an announcement about his next untitled, #RT67. The actor took to social media and shared a glimpse of his next film as he shared about making an official launch tomorrow. "Yet another interesting & entertaining one lined up," (sic) he wrote on Twitter. Further revealing about the film's official launch, Ravi Teja on Instagram wrote, "My first step towards #rt67..Excited about this one, stay tuned till tomorrow 11:55 AM." The upcoming film will be directed by Ramesh Varma and produced by Satyanarayana Konery and Pen Studios.

After Disco Raja actor, director Ramesh also shared about the film's launch update. He tweeted, "Next is with my Energetic Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl. Very happy to announce this. Muhurtham & First look tomorrow @ 11:55 AM. #RT67 #RT67FirstLook #KoneruSatyanarayana #AStudiosLLP @idhavish @PenMovies." (sic). Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 scare in the country, Ravi Teja is set to start shooting of his new film and moviegoers can't wait to know what's in stores for them. Reportedly, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi will be seen in the female lead roles.

Check out tweets below:

Meanwhile, Ravi Teja recently resumed shooting of his upcoming film, Krack. The film stars Shruti Haasan in the female lead role. The film is being directed by Gopichand Mallineni.

