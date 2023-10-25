RT4GM: Filmmaker Selvaraghavan onboarded the Ravi Teja-Gopichand Malineni film

Ravi Teja is currently basking in the glory of his recent release Tiger Nageswara Rao, with the film being adored by fans cause of its mass appeal and soundtrack. The actor is now gearing up for his next film Eagle which is currently being filmed while his 4th collaboration with director Gopichand Malineni is officially announced.

Now, the makers of the film have officially announced that director and actor Selvaraghavan is joining the team for a special and memorable role in the film.

Sharing the official announcement, the makers of the film dropped a tweet that reads, “Welcoming the versatile @selvaraghavan on board for #RT4GM in a character which will be remembered for long #RT4GMBlast Stay tuned for more updates today! MASS MAHARAJA @RaviTeja_offl @megopichand.”

Check out the official tweet

Judging by the looks of it, Selvaraghavan is likely to play a stressful and powerful role in the film. The director has recently been part of various acting ventures since his debut acting role in the 2022 Thalapathy Vijay film Beast.

Post the film Beast he was also seen in Tamil movies like Saani Kaayidham, Mark Antony, and his own directorial horror thriller Naane Varuven. The director-turned-actor will also soon feature in his brother Dhanush’s directorial film tentatively titled D50 as well.

Moreover, the addition of a stellar artist like Selvaraghavan to the Ravi Teja movie promises a fun ride to look out for especially since it is a reunion for the Krack duo.

Ravi Teja and Gopichand Malineni once again

Ravi Teja was recently seen talking about his future projects and how something special was in the brewing during the promotions of Tiger Nageswara Rao. The actor is quite known for his action-comedy films, particularly with Vikramarkudu, Kick, Krack, and many more.

The actor-director combo of Ravi Teja and Gopichand Malineni was seen since the director’s debut movie in 2010 called Don Seenu, after which they worked together in 2013 with the film Balupu and was last seen in the 2021 film Krack which went on to become a massive hit and was also positively received by critics too.

The anticipation of the fact that such a hit duo is returning for a movie, makes fans all excited for what they will cook up this time. Furthermore, their previous collaborator S Thaman is also returning for this venture.

